Total invited to invest in energy sector

NEW DELHI: India has invited French oil major Total SA to invest in the country's oil and gas infrastructure, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

"Encouraged Total to invest in infrastructure, gas pipelines, LNG terminals and petrochemicals," Pradhan said in a tweet after a meeting with Total chairman Patrick Pouyanne.

Total has a 26 percent stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in western India and operates 42 outlets to sell gas to automobiles. —Reuters