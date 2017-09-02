Risk-off sentiments likely to continue in near-term at PSX

Risk-off sentiments may continue in near-term with subdued volumes despite corporate earnings upgrade as contracting economic data exerts pressure on the market, dealers said.

Stocks declined for the fourth consecutive week ended August 31 as deteriorating external account, declining global equities and potential penalty on Habib Bank Limited’s (HBL) New York branch pushed the bulls away.

“The already anxious market amid political and economic uncertainties was rattled further by news of New York regulator seeking to impose up to $630 million fine on HBL (Habib Bank Limited), while escalating tensions between Pakistan and US also added to the market woes,” said Faizan Ahmed, an analyst at JS Global Capital.

The KSE 100-share Index of Pakistan Stock Exchange shed 3.36 percent or 1,434.76 points to close the short week at 41,206.99 points.

KSE 30-share Index fell 4.76 percent or 1,051.62 points to end at 21,002.90 points.

There were four working days during the week due to public holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

Overall activity also remained substantially low as investors were on the sidelines with average trading volumes clocking in at 109 million shares/day, down 40 percent from the previous week.

“Thursday’s turnover of 70.5 million shares was a 3-year low as the metropolis faced transport difficulty due to rain,” said Adnan Sami Sheikh, an analyst at Topline Securities.

“Participation was thin as punters were more concerned counting cows than trading stocks,” Sheikh added.

Foreigners’ net selling stood at $8.8 million during the first three days of the week, while companies and financial institutions offset the selling pressure with net buying of $10.5 million and $3.6 million, respectively.

Elixir Securities, in a report, said KSE 100-share Index closed the month of August with a decline of 10.4 percent, the monthly decline being the biggest in the past seven years.

“The weekly slide continued for the fourth consecutive week due to prevailing risk-off sentiments on account of weak external account, Pakistan and US deteriorating relationship and rout in HBL and Mari Petroleum share prices due to potential imposition of fine by US regulator and plans for secondary public offering, respectively,” the brokerage said.

HBL has already hit four lower circuits since the announcement of a possible fine.

Of the key sectors, pharmaceutical were down 5 percent, banks fell 6 percent and exploration and production dropped 5 percent. They all continued to see big selling during the week.

Although ongoing results were better than expectations they too have failed to renew investors’ interest due to concerns on external account.

Other developments that impacted the market include the State Bank of Pakistan selling Rs507 billion of market treasury bills during the weekly auction with unchanged cut-off yields.

Three-month cut-off clocked in at 5.9910 percent, 6-month at 6.0109 percent and 12-month yields at 6.0386 percent.

Apart from this, rain disrupted cotton harvest in Sindh with heavy downpour likely to hit other crops, including rice, sugarcane and onion.

Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet rejected increase in commission of oil marketing companies and the decision would affect the sector’s bottom line. On a positive side, a Malaysian firm is eyeing to buy a Pakistani telecom towers firm for $940 million.