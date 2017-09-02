PBC signs MoU with ICAP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) as part of its strategy to join heads as well as hands with reputable organisations to contribute to the sustainable growth of the economy, a statement said on Friday.

“Under the MoU, both entities will collaborate on joint research projects, promote and recognise best practices in business management, corporate governance and responsible and sustainable business practices, while in the latter context, the council will work through its Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business,” said the PBC in the announcement release.

The council further added that the backdrop of the agreement was the increasingly tough business environment in which fiscal burden on the formal sector is getting heavier at the same time as the demands from corporate and other regulators are growing.

"Cooperation with ICAP whose members are in leading positions in the public and private sector will enhance the effectiveness of PBC’s advocacy on promoting jobs, value-added exports, import substitution and the broadening of the tax base," it added.

The MoU was signed by Muhammad Ali Tabba, chairman PBC, and Nadeem Yusuf Adil, president ICAP.