FBR constitutes team to improve e-filing system

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a team to improve its online tax returns filing system to facilitate taxpayers.

FBR, in a notification said the business domain team (BDT) will deal with issues related to Iris, which is the tax filing software.

The team officials include Zainul Abidin Sahi, chief project director of Iris, Talha Aziz Khan, additional project director and Kashif Younus, deputy project director. FBR also nominated focal persons at various tax offices across the country to assist BDT.

FBR said BDT would supervise development and improvement of iris modules and ensure that they are strictly developed according to the law.

“The team will also strive towards making Iris more user-friendly and simple to use,” it added.

Sources said the team was formed to avoid any conflict related to calculation and other procedural issues between taxpayers and the revenue body.

Tax practitioners have been pointing at technical problems related to filing of returns and statements in the Iris system. They advised that the field office of Inland Revenue should be taken on board in order to avoid any future hurdles.

Last week, a regional tax office (RTO) said Iris calculated the corporate tax liability at 25 percent despite that the company didn’t fall under the category of small enterprise.

Corporate tax rate on a large-size company is higher than a small company. The government, in the budget announcement for fiscal year 2017/18, reduced the corporate tax rate for corporate sector other than banking companies to 30 percent, effective from the tax year 2018. It gradually brought the tax rate down to this level from 35 percent four years back.

FBR, in a notice, denied that the miscalculation was due to online system.

“The reporting of the issue reveals a lack of understanding of the processes and the system and it is essential to clarify the situation so that such misunderstanding does not arise in any other large taxpayers unit/RTO.”

The tax authority also directed its officials to use the online system facility for tax demand creation to eliminate chances of miscalculation.

It said manual calculation made by the assessing officer in the body of manually typed order was not in accordance with the changing provision of Income Tax Ordinance 2001.