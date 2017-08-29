Culture ‘essential for sustainable development’

PESHAWAR: A day-long session attended by stakeholders from different segments of the society here on Monday deliberated the draft-culture policy framed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Deputy Director Culture Shahbaz Khan delivered a detailed presentation in the light of initial draft of culture policy.

The participants including senior writers, intellectuals and policy experts like Dr Salma Shaheen, Dr Fazle Rahim Marwat, Dr Sarfaraz Khan, Nazif Khan, Saadullah Jan Barq, Najeebullah Anjum, former provincial minister (culture) Abdus Subhan shared their views and suggestions.

They stressed for making a comprehensive policy to preserve, conserve, promote and revive the rich and centuries-old culture of the province.

The participants called for taking all the stakeholders from various fields into confidence and making sufficient allocations for culture to achieve the goal of culture preservation and promotion.

They said that though efforts had been made to formulate culture policy based on planning, data collection, analysis, monitoring and evaluation as well as on evidence based participatory approach, yet it should be more comprehensive.

Muhammad Tariq, Secretary Culture and Tourism, in his welcome notes thanked the participants and said the government was committed to preserving and promote the rich culture of the province.

He assured accommodating the valuable suggestions of participants in finalizing the policy.

Director Culture Ajmal Khan said that the culture policy would be launched after fulfilling the legal requirements.

Shahbaz Khan in his presentation said the culture policy highlighted both the economic and cultural dimensions of cultural activities, goods and services.

He said role of culture has been recognized in providing jobs, enhancing revenue and strengthening sustainable economic growth.

The policy provides for in-depth analysis of current trends, advances and challenges faced by the cultural sector.

Due care has been taken to keep in mind the contemporary issues including access to international market places, the digital environment, artistic freedom and preservation of intangible cultural heritage.

Institutional and structural capacities will be enhanced in all areas of governance and management of culture in the province, the official of the directorate said.

He said the policy would foster an environment where creativity can flourish and diversity of culture will be celebrated. Artistes will be enabled to participate and compete in both national and international market.

It will also make it easier to access diverse cultural goods, services and activities including films, music, literature and any other form of cultural expressions.

The crux of the whole discussion was to promote culture as an essential element of sustainable development by contributing to the wellbeing of communities and giving voice to different groups, especially the marginalized one.