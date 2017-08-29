Workshop today

PESHAWAR: The Planning and Development Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has organized a consultative workshop on draft-investment policy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

According to an official handout, all Administrative secretaries, members chambers of commerce and industries from different provinces and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, development partners, academia, diplomatic missions, research institutions, business associations and embassies have been invited to have a look at the incentive packages being offered by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different sectors and suggest improvements there in.

The participants of the workshop will critically review the contents of the draft-investment policy and share their recommendations for improvements. The feedback received in the workshop will guide finalization of the investment policy before it is submitted for approval to the provincial cabinet. The draft-investment policy is aimed at utilizing the core strengths of the province like its geographic location, hydel power, oil & gas, mines & minerals, SMEs, Tourism, ST & IT and human capital to bring about a socio economic transformation in the province, the press release added.