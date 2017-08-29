Tue August 29, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2017

Tevta CEO post approved

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak approved the creation of a post of chief executive officer Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and provision of free education and training to the poor in all the vocational institutes throughout the province.

An official handout said he was presiding over the 10th meeting of Board of Directors of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority here at Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The chief minister directed the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority to sit with the KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company for the implementation of government’s decisions for opening vocational training centres in the industrial zones of the province.

He approved the hand-over of bio-metric system in the technical education centres to the Education Department.

The chief minister said his government wanted to produce skilled manpower in the vocational training centres.

