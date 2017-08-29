Tue August 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PSC finalises selection against BPS-17, 18 posts

PSC finalises selection against BPS-17, 18 posts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has finalized selections against 83 posts of dental surgeons (BPS-17) in Health Department, 36 posts of male lecturers English (BPS-17) in Higher Education Department, three posts of female of assistant professors Pakistan Studies (BPS-18) in Higher Education Department and one post of female assistant professor Pashto (BPS-18) in Higher Education Department.The commission has conveyed its recommendations to the departments concerned, said a press release issued by the KPPSC, on Monday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement