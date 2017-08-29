PSC finalises selection against BPS-17, 18 posts

Print Story
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has finalized selections against 83 posts of dental surgeons (BPS-17) in Health Department, 36 posts of male lecturers English (BPS-17) in Higher Education Department, three posts of female of assistant professors Pakistan Studies (BPS-18) in Higher Education Department and one post of female assistant professor Pashto (BPS-18) in Higher Education Department.The commission has conveyed its recommendations to the departments concerned, said a press release issued by the KPPSC, on Monday.
