EU pledges 34.3 million euros for local development

PESHAWAR: The European Union (EU) has pledged 34.3 million euros and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will be contributing Rs5981.25 million in a phased manner until 2020 to sustain the implementation of Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) Programme in 12 districts of the province.

As per the official communiqué issued here by the CDLD, it was stated that on the directives of the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6 percent of total budget would be reserved for livelihood development projects, besides major allocations for community infrastructure projects.

It said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had already issued a revised notification with rules and procedures for CDLD policy implementation for the purpose.

“Fifteen percent of the total budget will go to women specific projects. Benefitting from the prevailing decentralised local government system, government officials and elected representatives have been assigned key roles to integrate the CDLD approach in development planning at the village council level,” the release said.

It said that the CDLD Policy implementation has altered the course of local governance and community development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was stated by the Secretary Local Government and Rural Development, Syed Jamaluddin Shah in his address to the government officials during the orientation conference on extension and implementation of CDLD programme.

The conference was held at Peshawar to formally announce the extension phase of the CDLD Programme, which was attended by the delegates and representatives of the provincial government, district administration, donor agencies, civil society and implementing partners.

The achievements of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the CDLD Programme’s pilot phase were applauded.

“The significant impact of CDLD policy implementation in the six districts of Malakand division is greatly valued and appreciated by the political leadership, local communities, government functionaries and international donor agencies. Due to our successful experiences, we are launching CDLD policy implementation in six more districts of the province,” the secretary added.

At the conference, Director General Local Government, Aamir Latif, CDLD Programme Coordinator Said Rehman and CDLD Technical Assistance Team Leader Brian Fawcett delivered presentations on the overall progress that has been made under the pilot phase of the programme.

During the first phase of the programme (2015-17), a total of 3,973 community projects worth almost Rs4.97 billion are being implemented within a wide range of prioritised sectors in the six districts of Malakand division.