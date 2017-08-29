Over 29,000 undocumented Afghans registered in fresh drive

PESHAWAR: Over 29,000 undocumented Afghans have been registered during the fresh drive all over the country since August 16.

Majority of these Afghans were registered at 10 centres set up in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the remaining are registered in other centres working in other provinces.

“Around 60 per cent of the newly registered Afghans were registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as huge majority of them are living here,” Waqar Maroof, director general refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told The News.

Repatriation of the registered refugees is also going on but at a slower pace compared to last year.

A source said that a total of 37,000 refugees have returned to Afghanistan during the current year. The source said that only 20 families returned to Afghan from a repatriation centre in Peshawar on Tuesday.

“Around 650,000 Afghans, including almost 400,000 registered refugees returned to Afghanistan last year,” an official told The News.

The figure of those returning to Afghanistan last year could not be confirmed from the United Nations

High Commissioner for Refugees.

As many as 21 centres were to be set up all over Pakistan to register all the undocumented Afghan nationals. Out of these 11 were to be set up in KP. However, one centre in Nasir Bagh is yet to kick off work due to technical reasons while 10 are already operational.

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation are overseeing the project.