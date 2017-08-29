Traders seek role in proposed working group

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has sought role in the Pak-Afghan Army working group proposed by General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

PAJCCI President Zubair Motiwala, in a statement issued here on Monday, said he backed Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)-proposed Pak-Afghan Army working group to jointly work and formulate security proposals for government level discussion of mutual concern.

The trader leader said he believed keeping current confidence level and business stagnancy in view, it would be significantly vital to include an economic committee in the same working group to help re-establish confidence building measures.

Motiwala elaborated that since its inception PAJCCI had been making all relevant efforts to improve and stabilise confidence-building measures between the two countries and ensuring that business communities across the border attain mutual benefits in terms of trade, transit, security, peace and prosperity.

However, recent political turmoil had resulted in permanent, long-term damage to the bilateral and transit trade whereby recent figures are showing a rise in Afghanistan’s trade with Iran and a corresponding decline in business with Pakistan.

He said the Pakistan-Afghanistan trade had dropped significantly in the last 2-3 years because of bilateral tension that caused other countries to penetrate in Afghanistan easily, as India has recently acquired a very strong hold both socially and economically in the Afghanistan, causing double damage to the Pakistani economy and neighborly relationship.

Motiwala said that due to this economic imbalance and deteriorating business situation between the countries, formation of such economic committee, comprising members from each country’s private sector and think-tanks to deal with the respective governments on pertinent matters would be of significant importance.

This committee, he said, would act as economic and confidence building catalyst to ensure achievement of previous business levels and further enhancement of bilateral trade, rejuvenate regional linkages and promote joint investments.

Motiwala said in this context, the PAJCCI offered its services as a bilateral entity, having its members in both the countries, to act as a joint platform and support overarching objective of peace, prosperity and economic connectivity.

He urged both the governments to segregate business and trade ties from political and military tensions, though, establish strong security measures that are vital for stabilisation and sustainability of both the countries without compromising upon the sentiments of the business community across the border.

The PAJCCI chief emphasized that both the governments should take immediate steps to enhance confidence building measures to revive the peace and economic prosperity between the both countries to save the business communities across the border from losing long-term association established since ages.