Zardari’s acquittal victory of truth: PPP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan said on Monday that acquittal of former president and the party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the final reference pending against him was the victory of truth and a slap in the face of those who had framed fake corruption cases against him.

The PPP co-chairman was acquitted on August 26 by an accountability court in Rawalpindi in what was the final corruption reference still pending against him. The case against him was based on a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during former president Pervez Musharraf’s era for allegedly acquiring assets through illegal means in Pakistan and abroad.

Talking to reporters here, Humayun Khan said the acquittal proved that all the cases against Asif Zardari were fabricated and he was innocent. He said despite being innocent, Asif Zardari respected judiciary and never ran away from courts.

The PPP leader recalled that those who had framed baseless cases of corruption against Asif Zardari were now not ready to accept the verdict of the court and instigating the people against the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said his party never compromised on principles, democracy and people rights and rendered sacrifices but never bowed before any dictator or compromised on principles. Humayun Khan said the PPP was the only political party which had roots in the masses.

The PPP leader criticized both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, accusing them of ignoring the people problems.