Hospital staff protests torture of MS

CHARSADDA: The staff at the district headquarters hospital on Monday boycotted duty over the alleged torture on the medical superintendent by the security guard of Member Provincial Assembly belonging to Qaumi Watan Party Arshad Umarzai.

The patients and attendants also staged a protest and blocked a road against the boycott of duty by the hospital staff. The doctors, paramedics and nursing association boycotted duty against the torture on the Medical Superintendent of district headquarters hospital Dr Jamil Akbar allegedly by a security guard of lawmaker Arshad Umarzai.

Later, Arshad Umarzai along with other party leaders visited the hospital and tendered an apology to the MS for the incident after which the hospital staff ended the protest.