JI warns PTI against dragging feet on BoK issue

CHITRAL: The Jamaat-e-Islam (JI) on Monday warned that it would pull out of the provincial coalition government if the party leadership felt that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was unwilling to take action against the Bank of Khyber managing director.

Speaking at a press conference, JI provincial chief Mushtaq Ahmed Khan alleged that PTI was delaying the implementation of the inquiry report and cabinet decision on the issue.

“The PTI is using delaying tactics. We are observing the situation and would pull out of the alliance if we felt that the government is not willing to implement the report of investigation committee and cabinet decision on the Bank of Khyber issue,” he added.

It may be added that the JI had demanded removal of the Bank of Khyber managing director Shamsul Qayyum for making unfounded allegations against Muzaffar Sayyid, who belongs to the party and is the provincial finance minister.

Responding to a question, he said that JI’s alliance with the PTI was limited to the province. “We joined the government after reaching a power-sharing deal and the alliance is limited to the provincial assembly and cabinet only,” he elaborated.

He rejected the media reports of giving any deadline to the PTI-led provincial government over the Bank of Khyber issue.

Flanked by Chitral District Nazim Maghfirat Shah and JI district chief Maulana Jamshed Ahmad, he said corruption was the biggest issue facing the country.

He said that 20 million children were out of schools, 40 percent people did not have their own houses, millions of people had no access to clean drinking water and foreign loans were building up with each passing day.

The JI leader said the corrupt elite were ruling the country. He claimed ‘these corrupt’ people hoodwinked the people through different slogans, but their agenda was the same and it was to plunder national wealth.

“These people come to each other’s rescue when they feel threat to their vested interest. They set aside their differences as they are now united on the issue of amending Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution to advance their personal agenda,” he argued