Girl dies in road accident

NOWSHERA: A speedy truck on Monday crushed a young girl to death in Jahngira area in the district, police said.

Akora Khattak Police said a speedy truck hit a girl at the Jhangira Chowk and she died on the spot.

The identity of the girl could not be ascertained as she was alone and did not carry any documents to establish her identity. The police took the body into custody and started search for her relatives.