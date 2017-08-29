Oghi police bust gang involved in sexual assault

MANSEHRA: The Oghi police have busted a gang whose members sexually assaulted a woman and made footage of the incident in Bagrian village of the district.

“We have arrested two suspects and raids are being conducted for the arrest of two others,” Wajid Ali, the Station House Officer of the Oghi Police Station, told reporters on Monday. He said that according to an first information report lodged by the victim woman, who had come to celebrate Eidul Azha in Mansehra with her family from Lahore, stated that four suspects, including Mohammad Zohaib, Rehman Shah, Mohammad Tanveer and Mohammad Suhail barged into her home at night on August 20 and sexually assaulted her forcibly and captured the entire incident through mobile camera.

The SHO said that when the gangsters barged into her house, the victim and her sister-in-law were alone at home and the suspects locked the other woman in another room.He said that the police had arrested Mohammad Suhail and Mohammad Tanveer and raids were being conducted for the arrest of the others. The official said that the video they had recovered would help in investigating the entire episode. “We have seized the video made by suspects and it would be used as evidence in the case and those involved in the incident would be taken to justice under strict relevant laws,” said Ali.