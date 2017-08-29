Kiln worker, who set himself ablaze in police station, dies in hospital

JHANG: A kiln worker, who had set himself ablaze against humiliation by policemen in the Athara Hazari police station about four days ago, died in the Faisalabad Allied Hospital on Monday. The family members and relatives of Safdar, a resident of Mauza Jaboana, staged a demonstration by placing his body at Athara Hazari Chowk.

They demanded action against the accused policemen. On information, District Council Chairman Babar Khan Sial reached the spot and cooled down the protesters. On assurance of registration a case and arrest of the accused policemen, the protesters agreed to bury the deceased and cleared the road for traffic.

Earlier, the police registered a case against three influential people for allegedly raping Safdar’s wife Gulab Bibi a few weeks ago. The complainant, Safdar, repeatedly visited the police station to get justice but to no avail.

On Wednesday evening, he succeeded to enter the police station and protested in front of the SHO against the IO. To it, the SHO and the SI allegedly misbehaved with him. Disheartened by the attitude of the police officials, Safdar set himself ablaze. According to Safdar’s initial statement in the hospital, he accused SHO Abbas and Sub-Inspector Nawaz Nual of misbehaving and humiliating him. He also accused them of releasing the nominated accused after receiving bribe from them.

The Punjab chief minister and the IGP have taken notice of the incident and suspended DSP Sadr Tahir Khichi, SHO Abbas and Sub-Inspector Nawaz Nual. The Sargodha RPO has been directed to conduct an inquiry.