Arbab says he faced retribution for May 12 incident

KARACHI: Former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Monday said that he had faced retribution for the May 12, 2007 incident in Karachi. Speaking on a private news channel, Arbab disclosed that the Sindh chief secretary and IGP had not been in favour of MQM's power show.

Mr Arbab stated that he had spoken with then-MQM chief Altaf Hussain regarding the tense situation at the behest of Ishratul Ibad, who was then serving as the province's governor. "I spoke with the founder of MQM but he did not agree with me," said Arbab.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that after the situation escalated and the violence started, even then President of Pakistan Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf was alarmed. He said that bullets were not fired from only one direction. On the matter of corruption, Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that corruption in the PPP spread during Benazir Bhutto's second tenure as the prime minister. He also alleged that Imtiaz Sheikh was to blame as well for the incident that occurred in the Sindh Assembly.

Regarding the former mayor of Karachi Mustafa Kamal, Arbab said that his party PSP had no political future on its own. He alleged that Kamal used to ask him for land in Karachi. "Mustafa Kamal should not be credited for the development in Karachi alone," he said.

Arbab said that former home minister of Sindh Zulfiqar Mirza was neither his friend nor his enemy. Arbab Ghulam Rahim also said if Bilawal walked on the right path, he would support him.