Tue August 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

August 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

NLA to launch protest against PML-N

NLA to launch protest against PML-N

MULTAN: The National Labour Alliance Executive Committee has decided to take out protest rallies against the PML-N for allegedly giving anti-judiciary remarks. Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the committee’s meeting on Monday, NLA chairman Ghazi Ahmad Hassan said that former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in the Panama Leaks case by the Supreme Court but he did not accept the verdict. He said that the NLA had made a committee to collect record of all employees to ensure issuance of their three basic pays without any discrimination.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement