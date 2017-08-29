NLA to launch protest against PML-N

MULTAN: The National Labour Alliance Executive Committee has decided to take out protest rallies against the PML-N for allegedly giving anti-judiciary remarks. Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the committee’s meeting on Monday, NLA chairman Ghazi Ahmad Hassan said that former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in the Panama Leaks case by the Supreme Court but he did not accept the verdict. He said that the NLA had made a committee to collect record of all employees to ensure issuance of their three basic pays without any discrimination.

