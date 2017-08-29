Expat gets back possession of plaza

LAHORE: With the help of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an expat managed to get back his plaza of 19 shops from the squatters. OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said Abdul Aziz settled in New York lodged a complaint with OPC that some people illegally occupied his plaza worth Rs 70 million in Mandi Bahauddin. The commissioner said the complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Mandi Bahauddin for proceedings. After the efforts of the members of DOPC, especially DPO Umar Farooque Salamat, the plaza was retrieved and handed over to its owner.

