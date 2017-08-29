PTI MPA Ziaullah Afridi joins PPP

ISLAMABAD: A disgruntled Member of Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former provincial minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaullah Afridi on Monday joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The announcement of joining of the disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Afridi came after his meeting with former president and President Pakistan PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari. The meeting was attended by PPP KP President Himayun Khan, General Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and Bahramand Tangi.

On joining PPP Ziaullah Afridi said that Asif Ali Zardari gave Pakhtuns their identity, NFC Award and sovereignty to the provinces. “Former president’s vision will take the country to new heights of development and prosperity,” he said.

Welcoming Ziaullah Afridi in PPP, Zardari said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts for the country would be strengthened by Ziaullah Afridi’s joining of the party and asked him to take Chairman Bilawal’s message to the KP youth.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had offered sacrifices for the country and had fought terrorists. PPP respects and values the sacrifices by the people of KP, he added. “The PPP will win the next elections and form government of the people,” Asif Ali Zardari said.

Ziaullah Afridi developed differences with the PTI after he was arrested by KP Ehtesab Commission while holding the office in Ministry of Mineral Development. He was accused of misuse of authority and corruption and afterward, he accused KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak of corruption.