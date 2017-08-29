Tue August 29, 2017
August 29, 2017

Three of a family martyred in Indian firing

ISLAMABAD: In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, three people of the same family were martyred and two injured when a mortar shell fired by the Indian troops hit a house in District Haveli.According to the state-run radio, the shell was fired by the Indian troops last night at Patehpur village of the district.The injured were shifted to the CMH, Tachan.The Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to the unprovoked shelling by the Indian forces across the Line of Control and silenced the Indian guns.

