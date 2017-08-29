Martyred cops’ families get keys of houses

Print Story
LAHORE: CCPO Amin Wains gave away keys of two houses to the families of Mall Road martyrs on Monday. The keys were provided to the families of head Constable Ismat Ali and Constable Nadeem Tanveer, who were martyred on February 13, 2017. The CCPO said the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go waste. SSP Admin was present on this occasion.
