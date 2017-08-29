Need to convince world on non-existence of safe havens

Head of PPP Media Cell

Afghanistan has emerged as the bastion of “Great Game“ as predicted by historians. President Trump’s Afghan policy assigning bigger role to India has annoyed the regional countries giving impetus to the trend. The policy has pushed Pakistan into a tight corner nudging to unequivocally prove its stated position of not providing safe havens to Afghan Taliban on its soil. The policy has also enhanced the strategic anxiety of Russia, China and Iran those have stakes in the country. US president’s putting Pakistan on notice has sparked outright rejection by China with the emphasis to keep Pakistan on the right side. It also urged the US to seek the regional approach for the negotiated settlement of Afghan problem. Russian disapproval of the US bellicose may have drawn the major power somewhat to the other side of the equation. Iran has also demonstrated its resentment over the policy.

Pakistan’s National Security Council (NSC) has also rejected the US policy on Afghanistan as flawed because it discounts the legitimate geo-political interests of this country’s national security. Afghanistan war cannot be fought in Pakistan and scapegoating Pakistan for US Afghan policy’s failure is totally misplaced, the NSC maintained. The expected joint session of the Pakistan Parliament is likely to send the strong message of the nation to the USA as all the political leadership in their statements have described the US policy as a recipe for reinforcing failure by pushing the region to a greater geo-political mess. The implementation of the new US policy is most probably destined to a loss loss situation as against win win, unfortunately.

Historically, no foreign invaders had succeeded in their ambitions to sustain their hold or influence on Afghanistan. They had to embrace humiliating defeat in the final analysis forcing them to retreat after suffering huge losses both in treasure and blood. The country is known as the “Graveyard of Empires”. The contours of the Trump Afghan policy probably suggest, according to the majority of the views and news, the history may repeat this time as well with doomsday scenario as the chances of the success of the policy are slim. The Alexander the Great died without fulfilling his dream of conquering Afghanistan. The British Empire had fought three wars during 19th and 20th century but miserably failed to subdue Afghanistan. The Soviet Union paid the ultimate price of its military occupation of Afghanistan in 1979 because it imploded as its weak economy, attributed to the Afghan war, could not support the political structure of the Soviet Union. The US may not face the ill-fate like of the Soviet Union but its invincibility may get hurt to the hilt.

Pakistani military dictators committed the same strategic blunder by pushing the country into Afghan war solely for perpetuating and consolidating their illegitimate rule at the altar of the gruesome aftermaths the nation had been going through since then. The Pakistani nation has suffered huge losses in this war and still continuing. The pursuit of “Strategic Depth” had made Afghan nation as our fieriest adversary. Pakistan had enough of the pursuit and finally had to disown it in its entirety. Admittedly, the strategic location of Afghanistan was compelling basis for the upcoming and neighbouring countries to accord due consideration for the furtherance of their geo-political and geo-economic interests. This led to fierce competition among them. The foreign powers could not resist the temptation of increasing their influence in the country in the context of Central Asian countries those have huge oil and gas reserves enough to meet the energy requirements of energy starved countries of the region. This has triggered a race among the major countries and regional states to reach out and capitalise on.

Now, the Afghanistan quagmire has sucked in all the major powers of the world including the regional countries. The Chinese government’s strong statement in support of Pakistan must have annoyed the USA and India for obvious reasons. Russian also expressed their strong reservations and extended its support to Pakistan as a frontline state. Iran also has vital stakes and therefore cannot afford to remain as a bystander. Pakistan, being a neighbour, is the important player that has been advocating “Afghan owned and Afghan led solution of the problem” predictably protecting its own security interests in any possible peaceful solution. The most of the Nato countries have been fighting against Taliban as part of Allied Forces. It can be safely maintained without fear of contradiction that majority of the countries of the world is actively engaged in Afghanistan where ‘Great Game’ is going to be played directly or through their proxies.

The stage is set for the Game and the players are flexing their instruments of power to take the full advantage by exploiting the vulnerabilities of their adversaries. But, they are all wary of the dreadful consequences of their taking plunge, for the country is notorious for inflicting unforgiving punishment to the intruders and the invaders alike. Pakistan suffered a huge blow in its pursuit of “Strategic Depth”. Today, Afghanistan is bitter enemy of Pakistan and has instead aligned itself with India, an arch enemy of Pakistan. The gulf of mistrust between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been widening without a meaningful respite ever since. That speaks itself of our failed Afghan policy. Now, the opposition parties have demanded that the joint session of the Parliament should be convened to discuss the US-Afghan Policy for formulating the national response in befitting manner. The prime minister has hinted for the convening of such session in the near future.

The security and foreign policy woes of the country may not be addressed thoroughly without Parliament taking the sole constitutional responsibility in formulating foreign and security policies. Unfortunately, the foreign and security policies have been hijacked by the domestic constituencies those have brought the country to this pass facing diplomatic isolation and the huge credibility gap in the eyes of the international community. The majority of the countries of the world firmly believe Pakistan has not abandoned the policy of good Taliban and bad Taliban. Our diplomacy has not been able to win the confidence of the international community in this count.

Army chief during his recent meeting with US ambassador rightly stated, Pakistan wants US trust not money. The need of the hour therefore is to evolve a framework of verification to the effect showcasing the world that there are no safe havens on Pakistani soil of Afghan Taliban. The credibility gap must be filled as lot of water has already flown down the bridge. Our ambivalence in this regard may further entrench the impression of our alleged duplicity.

The US new Afghan Policy may not succeed after all. The deployment of additional four thousand US troops in Afghanistan may not change the balance of power in favour of the Afghan government to the extent of defeating the Taliban. Why Pakistan should be held responsible for US failures in the country solely attributed to Afghan Taliban on Pakistan soil allegedly having the support of country’s intelligence agencies? Pakistan needs to address this allegation thoroughly and comprehensively as the credibility of the country is at stake. Inaction is no option after the US president’s loud and clear indictment of Pakistan harbouring Afghan Taliban engaged in killing US troops. Our usual denials will not do and will be deemed as playing to the gallery that has also touched the bottom of the diminishing return long ago. The chances of benefit of doubt are not there anymore.

Afghan Taliban have all the times of the world on their side, but US may not have the same leeway. US public opinion may get fed up with Afghan war like of the Vietnam War with the potential of turning the table against altogether. The ill-trained and demoralised Afghan security forces mired in huge desertions are no match to Taliban who are highly motivated fierce guerrilla fighters. It is going to be a stalemate and the fighting may continue indefinitely contrary to President Trump’s assertion, ‘we will win’. Most of the defence and political analysts are of the firm view that there is no political solution to the Afghan imbroglio in sight because new US Afghan Policy is filled with contradictions devoid of clarity on the face of it. The role of the regional players has not been underscored that is crucial in the quest of sustainable peace.

Assigning of role to India to help US to bail it out from the Afghan quagmire is non-starter because other major players in the region in general and Pakistan in particular will not tolerate India playing the hegemonic role in the region as a USA proxy. This convergence of USA and India may create bitter tension among the players pushing the negotiated settlement out of sight altogether. President Trump’s Afghan policy may have built walls instead of bridges in the region. His compulsive tendency of creating fault lines has not spared the foreign constituency as well. His routine tirade against media people calling them” dishonest and sleaze” is not indeed worthy of the US president. A few very well respected US columnists have gone to the extent of maintaining President Trump is morally and intellectually incapable of holding the office of the US president. Such harsh criticism has failed to make him a better president. May God bless America and the rest of the world under his watch!

