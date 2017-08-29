Pakistan, China agree on student, faculty exchange programmes

Islamabad: Need for initiating projects of students and faculty exchange between China and Pakistan was stressed in a meeting held between President, China Association of Higher Education (CAHE) DV Yubo and Chairperson Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, chairman on Monday.

Issues related to bilateral collaboration were discussed at length at the meeting. Welcoming the guest on his visit to HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed briefed him about the role of HEC in promotion of higher education and a research culture in Pakistan. He shared the achievements made by HEC since its inception in 2002.

He said HEC started its journey in 2002 with only 50 universities in the country, adding that owing to the struggles of HEC, the access rate has remarkably increased and the number of higher education institutions has reached 188. He maintained that before the inception of HEC had only 800 research papers published in impact factor journals, however now the number has reached 12,000 research articles.

The Chairman stressed the need for initiating projects of students and faculty exchange. He said people-to-people contact through these exchange initiatives will further strengthen the relations between Pakistan and China. He underlined that HEC follows the policy of no-compromise on quality of education which is why quality of education has been improved.

He added that HEC emphasises relevance of research in view of national requirements. In this connection, he said, HEC has developed Technology Development Fund to promote research compatible to the country’s needs.

The President, CAHE admired the progress made in the higher education sector in Pakistan and took keen interest in the initiatives taken by HEC for promotion of higher education. Endorsing the idea of the Chairman regarding exchange of students and faculty as well as joint research programmes, he said this will help the students and faculty learn about cultures in addition to learning and producing fruitful research.