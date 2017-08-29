Shahbaz vows to tackle economic inequality

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said the PML-N was utilising all available resources for provision of quality facilities to the masses and added different steps had been taken to bridge the divide between ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’.

Talking to Shezra Mansab Ali Khan, MNA, and Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education Mehwish Sultana, the chief minister said they were rapidly moving towards changing the culture of arranging separate facilities of education and healthcare for the rich and poor. “The low-income families will enjoy the same facilities of healthcare and education which are accessible to the affluent.

“We shall try our level best to minimise the disparity in the country amongst the people,” he added. The chief minister said the only way to move the country forward was just distribution of resources and the government was striving hard to transform the country into a public-welfare state and converting the sufferings of the masses into happiness.

During another meeting, the chief minister, who was briefed on the arrangements planned for Eid-ul-Azha, said facilities should be provided to the people coming to buy animals at the state-of-the-art cattle markets in Lahore and other cities of the province.

He ordered strict action against those establishing illegal cattle markets and ensuring cleanliness during the Eid days, with special measures to tackle Congo and dengue viruses. Shahbaz said strict ban should be ensured on burning trotters on roadsides and other open places, adding that the different departments must perform their duties with coordination. The chief minister ordered checking the swings installed in parks to ensure safety standards and smooth flow of traffic in cities.