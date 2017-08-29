ATC declares two cops POs in Model Town case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday declared two police officials proclaimed offenders in the Model Town case. The court passed the order after Rana Abdul Jabbar, former DIG Operations, and DSP Abdul Rahim Sherazi could not appear before it despite repeated court orders in private complaint moved by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

The court adjourned the hearing till September 09.Fourteen people died and 100 others were injured in a clash between police and workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek in June 2014, in Model Town.

PAT had made Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sana Ullah, other PML-N leaders, former IGP Mushtaq Sukhera, other police officials and officials of local administration as respondents in the Model Town killings case.

Meanwhile, a civil miscellaneous application was moved to the Lahore High Court seeking directive for the Punjab government to release judicial inquiry report of the incident. Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi had moved the application.