NAB acquires Sharifs, Dar’s tax record

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday acquired the tax return data of the last 20 years of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his family, and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to the sources, the data was handed over to the graft watchdog by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). NAB also acquired the details of bank accounts of the Sharif family from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and their other record from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

After obtaining the record, NAB started preparing its references against the Sharif family. A five-member bench of the Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif for concealing assets on July 28 and directed NAB to file references against him, his two sons, daughter, son-in-law, and the finance minister.

Sharif, his children and Dar have already filed separate review petitions against the July 28 verdict of the apex court in the Panamagate case. After consulting their lawyers, Sharif, his children, son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar and Ishaq Dar decided to approach the top court for protective bails.

Meanwhile, the NAB summoned the head of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) FIA Additional Director General Wajid Zia, on Tuesday (today) to record his statement in the ongoing probe against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his three children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, The News learnt.

“We have summoned the JIT head Wajid Zia to appear before NAB Rawalpindi on Tuesday (today). Wajid would also record his statement before Lahore NAB on Wednesday (tomorrow)”, a senior NAB official told this correspondent after attending the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) held on Monday.

The EBM was held at Bureau’s Headquarters at Islamabad with NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry in the chair. All the regional director generals of NAB participated. To a question, the official clarified other JIT members including Amer Aziz of the SBP, Bilal Rasool of SECP and Irfan Naeem Mangi, Balochistan NAB Director General, Brig (R) Muhammad Nauman Saeed of the Inter-Service-Intelligenc (ISI) and serving Brig Kamran Khurshid of the Military Intelligence (MI) had not been summoned as yet.

“JIT members may accompany their head Wajid Zia on Tuesday as well as on Wednesday but we haven’t summoned the entire JIT for both these days”, he said, adding, if NAB decided to record statements of military personnel, they might be summoned through their respective departments.

To another question, he further said that investigators informed the EBM about their respective investigations done in the cases so far, besides, matters relating to propose references were also discussed in details. Meanwhile, NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said the Bureau would implement the Supreme Court’s verdict in Panama case.

“NAB will follow the Supreme Court directives with regard to Panama case in the spirit of verdict of the apex court, and there would be no delay in the implementation of the judgement,” he said in a brief talk with the newsmen after inauguring the new building of the Bureau. The NAB chairman said the state and society would have to act in unison to rid the nation of the scourge of corruption.

He said that the NAB as an institution had played a central role in galvanising anti-corruption efforts all over the country. It had become a focal point for people frustrated with public sector institutions. “We have developed and introduced on line complaint registration system along with dedicated telephone lines for assistance of general public and complainants, we listen to very carefully to what all our citizens are saying,” he said.