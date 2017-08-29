Urs of Mian Muhammad Bakhsh tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: The 114th Urs Mubarak of Hazarat Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, famous Punjabi Sufi poet, is being celebrated on 7th Zul Hij, 1438 (30th August, 2017) in Khari Sharif (Distt Mirpur, Azad Kashmir).

According to Prof Saeed Ahmad, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh is one of the many famous Sufi poets of the Punjab and Kashmir. He wrote almost 18 books during his life span of around 77 years. All his books are written in Punjabi except one that is written in Persian. Interestingly, his Punjabi writing style is the blend of different prevalent dialects particularly the amalgam of the major dialects of the Eastern and Western Punjabi

The most famous book written by Hazrat Mian Muhammad Bakhsh is “Safrul Ishq” (the journey of Divine Love), which is commonly known as “Saiful Maluk”. Saiful Maluk is the main character of the romantic tale of an Egyptian prince and fairy princess Badiul Jamal. Sufi poets usually use such characters and allegories derived out of the tales to express the relationship between disciple and master.