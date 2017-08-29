Scattered rain forecast for Tuesday

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather continued in the city on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather condition with chances of scattered rain.

The Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in southern parts of the country from Tuesday (night)/Wednesday. The Met office predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Mirpurkhas, Malakand, Hazara, Sargodha, Rawalpindi divisions and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall was recorded at Lower Dir, Kalam and Bagrote. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 34°C, minimum was 26.6°C and humidity in the air was 53 per cent.