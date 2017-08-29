PPP candidate predicts disqualification of Kulsoom Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party candidate from NA-120 Faisal Mir has predicted that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will be disqualified soon for providing fake information to Election Commission.

Addressing a gathering of PPP supporters and voters in various areas of NA-120, Faisal claimed that the PML-N was also aware of the expected result of ECP against Kulsoom Nawaz and this was the reason they had directed party figure Hafiz Nauman, an independent candidate, to run his election campaign parallel to Kulsoom Nawaz.

Mir said Hafiz Nauman belonged to the group of Maryam Nawaz and was fielded under the fear that Kulsoom Nawaz may be declared ineligible to contest election for providing fake information to ECP.

Faisal while addressing his supporters at corner meetings in Neeli Bar Chowk, Raj Garh and Rail Chowk said many other parties, including PTI fielded their covering candidates in the election but after the acceptance of their main candidate’s nomination papers, almost all the covering candidates withdrew their nomination papers but Hafiz Nauman is still in the field that clearly reflects uncertainty within the PML-N ranks about the Kulsoom Nawaz nomination.

He said the PPP will defeat PML-N and PTI with the vote power of masses. He said the PML-N should apologise to the people of NA-120 instead of fielding Kulsoom Nawaz as candidate. He mentioned that neither clean potable water nor sanitation system does exist in the constituency and voters are annoyed with the PML-N.