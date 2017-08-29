Lahore Police devise Eid security plan

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Addl IGP Muhammad Amin Wains has said a regular mechanism will be established soon for checking those coming to or leaving the city.

Lahore Police have devised a comprehensive security plan regarding safety arrangements of pre-Eid, Eid and post Eid. He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting regarding the security arrangements of vegetables, cattle markets, railways and bus stands at Town Hall.

DIG Investigation Ch Sultan, Acting DIG Operations Athar Ismaiel, CTO Rai Ijaz Ahmad, SSP CRO Imran Yaqoob, all the divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and administration of different bus stands were present.

Safety arrangements must be ensured in every sector of society and Lahore Police is utilising all of its resources to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens. “Terrorists don’t have any religion, they target innocent people and today we are here to devise a strategy to get rid of terrorists. Railway and bus stands are the source of exit and entrance in the city and we should focus on that, Lahore Police is planning foolproof security arrangements regarding this.