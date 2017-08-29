Pak-Kyrgyz cooperation in education stressed

Islamabad: Educational cooperation and support between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan can help strengthen the bilateral relations, said Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan. He was speaking to head of the Agha Khan University at the Pakistan Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The two discussed the proposed establishment of the Agha Khan University in the city. “Pakistani educational institutions can play an active role in image building of Pakistan abroad,” he said.

The minister called for better Pak-Kyrgyz ties through better educational cooperation. Mushahidullah Khan is in Kyrgyzstan to represent Pakistan in Snow Leopard Conservation Summit and Green Investment Forum. He addressed a high-level segment of summit highlighting initiatives taken by Pakistan to conserve snow leopard.

The summit was attended by the representatives of 12 countries. Among the countries are China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal and Tajikistan.