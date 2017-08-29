Govt focusing on higher education: Abbasi

Islamabad: International Islamic University (IIU) Rector Professor Masoom Yasinzai and President Professor Ahmed Yousif Ahmad Al-Draiweesh called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Monday and briefed him on the achievements and research work of the university. The prime minister told visitors that the government was focusing on the development of higher education.

He said the IIU should engage in the progressive research work with integration of Islamic knowledge with contemporary academics. The prime minister emphasised that academicians played the most important role to build the character of youths.

Meanwhile, the IIU held a lucky draw selecting two of its staff members for performing Haj and six more for Umrah at its own expense. The event held on the new IIU campus was attended by university President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, who announced the ‘Haj gift’ for two of the employees and an amount of 0.1 million for a performer of Umrah. The rest will be two employees from the University Welfare Staff Association and one each from Academic Staff Association, Officers Welfare Association and transport section. Dr Al-Draiweesh congratulated the employees chosen in the draw for Haj and said the two were blessed by the Allah Almighty. He said every Muslim wishes to perform the Umrah and join the sacred environment of Baitullah and Masjid-e-Nabvi.

Haj and Umrah are the omens of unity of Muslims because in these sacred rituals there is no concept of discrimination, race or color, while it’s all about unity,” he said.Congratulating and appreciating the university welfare fund committee President added that this is great service of the employees being done by the committee.