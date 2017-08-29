Constitution should be taught in all military academies: senators

ISLAMABAD: Military dictators came under scathing attack in the Senate on Monday, as a senator called for bringing back former President Pervez Musharraf from abroad and probing how he landed in hospital instead of appearing before court.

Senators suggested that courses on Constitution and constitutionalism should be taught at all the military academies across Pakistan.During discussion in the House on a motion by PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan, PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar referred to a statement by former military ruler General Ziaul Haq, who had once stated that what was constitution? Merely a document of 15 pages, which which he could tear apart, as he wished and the politicians would follow him wagging their tails, he said.

Senator Tanvir moved a motion for discussion on the need and importance for creation of awareness among masses about the Constitution and laws of Pakistan. Senator Babar also quoted Musharraf as saying that there was no need for constitution, if the country’s security was at stake. He called for teaching the constitution in all the military academies while referring to a statement of the Father of the Nation, when he had interaction with military officers in Quetta.

He emphasised whosoever (dictator) abused the constitution and those, who supported them, should be tried under Article 6 of the constitution. He also called for holding probe into how Musharraf landed in a hospital in Rawalpindi, whereas he was to appear before a court.

With these instances, Senator Babar wondered how would it be possible to inculcate respect of the constitution and the law to masses unless, the abusers were punished. He pointed out that even today there were some government institutions where photographs of dictators were still displayed, including that of Yahya Khan.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani observed that the senators would be surprised that even today in Sindh and Punjab, there were chapters in text books about advantages of dictatorship and democracy and that the advantages of dictatorship were eleven while that of democracy eight. “In such a scenario, how can you create awareness about constitution,” he said.

Senator Taj Haider of PPP advocated spread of awareness about the fundamental rights and principles of policies, as envisaged in the constitution, among people. He proposed putting up of related articles at public places.

While supporting what Senator Babar said, Sassui Palijo of PPP questioned should not there be some line of action for those, who often talked about public mandate but violated the Constitution and she referred to non-implementation of 18th amendment with regards to the provincial autonomy and the Council of Common Interests.

She paid glowing tributes to late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for giving the nation consensus constitution and those who waged struggle for democracy. She pointed out the present cabinet was an embodiment of nepotism, which should determine its direction, as presently, it was in negation of the Constitution.

Senator Ch Tanvir called for thrashing out recommendations by the House on how to create awareness about the Constitution and the law, ensuring complete rule of law. He emphasized for this first increase in literacy rate was crucial.

Law and Justice Minister Zahid Hamid said that the government had developed a website containing 876 laws starting from 1839 to 2017. He claimed that the website was hit over 1 million times during a short period of one year.

The minister said, “this was done to create awareness among masses and work on translating these laws in Urdu has also been started which may completed in next two years that will go a long way in educating the people about the law of the land”.

To a question by Rabbani as to how could this be possible to translate a law into Urdu as there were some terminologies for which could not be translated in Urdu, the minister said that the English will prevail but it was an effort to make the law available for the general public in Urdu language.

State minister Engineer Baleeghur Rehman said that curriculum was being revised at federal level but its implementation will take some time. He admitted that the government was yet to implement 2006 curriculum.

“From class I to IV, the curriculum has been revised while work is underway for revision of syllabus from VI XII. The curriculum is being revised with the help all provincial governments as their representatives have been included in the committee,” he noted.