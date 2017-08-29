Haryana riots

The conviction of controversial Indian guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Haryana on rape charges has led to riots in the town of Panchkula where the Dera Sacha Sauda sect – headed by the convicted guru – is based. After the conviction was announced last Friday, riots led to at least 38 people losing their lives. Almost all of northern India faced some form of rioting. The followers of the sect rampaged through towns, vandalised property, set fire to media vans and clashed with security forces. The guru, a self-styled guru of bling – wearing shiny dresses, singing for crowds and appearing in his own movies – has been no stranger to controversy. The sexual assault charges are part of a number of major controversies around Ram Rahim Singh. Earlier, he had been accused of ordering at least 400 of his followers to castrate themselves. A reporter investigating the group was also shot dead a few years ago. On a broader level, the rise of Hindutva politics has also served as a mask over state failure, with the BJP government being empty on substance and high on rhetoric. The ‘Guru of Bling’ was himself close to the BJP political leadership despite the fact that the rape allegations against him went back to 2002. His influence was enough to enable him to carve out his own township in a 1,000-acre compound, where thousands of his followers live.

India – and in fact, the subcontinental region to some extent – has had a constant struggle with ‘faith-healers’ and small but determined religious cults. The sort of rioting taking place at the moment and the rise of fake spiritual gurus also show the deeper malaise in Indian society that has been creeping up for decades. The Indian state seems to have failed to resolve the cultural, economic and spiritual contradictions within its society. And then there is the glaring problem of an obvious tolerance of rape culture in India, which the justice and law and order systems both have mostly failed to take seriously. The fact that it took 15 years to decide on the rape allegations against the guru is a good indication of the flaws in the justice system. The fact also is that the current BJP government, which has tolerated and even encouraged brutal mob violence, has unleashed an animal it is now struggling to control. Modi’s declarations on violence not being ‘acceptable’ are contradicted by his own party’s tolerance of new forms of violence to create a new Hindutva nation. India is going down a dangerous route. While the relationship between the state and society no doubt needs to be healed, there are deeper internal issues within it that are a product of a casteist, misogynist and increasingly polarised society.