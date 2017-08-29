A working relationship

The fallout from US President Donald Trump’s incendiary speech blaming Pakistan for sheltering militants has only intensified. Amidst increasing tensions, the visit of a US diplomat to Pakistan was postponed and as was Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s proposed visit to the US to meet with his counterpart Rex Tillerson. In the meanwhile, General John Nicholson, the commander of US forces in Afghanistan, has repeated the charge of Pakistan harbouring militants and said the US knows that the leadership of the Taliban and the Haqqani Network is based in Peshawar and Quetta. And, in an interview to Bloomberg, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has commented on the US strategy of sending more troops to Afghanistan – saying it is bound to end in failure. For now, the two countries are moving further apart rather than trying to bridge the gap with diplomacy. It is understandable why Pakistan is so frustrated. The new US policy seemed designed to rile us up with its unsubstantiated charges that Pakistan is essentially colluding with militant groups; and then there’s also the American invitation to India to be more involved in Afghanistan. The US too is dealing with a different Pakistan. Previously, it would simply threaten to cut off aid and expect us to heed its orders. Now, though, Chinese investment dwarves the dwindling US aid and so gives the superpower less leverage over us.

It still wouldn’t be in either country’s interest to forsake diplomacy. The US, even as it sends in more troops to Afghanistan, recognises that it may eventually have to accept a negotiated settlement between the Afghan Taliban and the government. For that, it will need Pakistan’s assistance. For us, there is little to be gained from antagonising the US, especially with a man as unstable as Donald Trump in charge. Prime Minister Abbasi will have an opportunity to speak directly with US officials in New York when he attends the UN General Assembly session next month. There he should make clear that Pakistan rejects any allegations of supporting militants. At the same time, the PM must also stress that we want to keep the lines of communication open. Pakistan and the US have had many flashpoints in their troubled relationship since the 2011 invasion of Afghanistan but managed to maintain a working relationship. As worrying as the verbal aggression from the US has been, it should still be possible to try and work together while making clear that we will not take dictation from Washington.