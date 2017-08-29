Rio police say thin blue line breaking after 100th death

RIO DE JANEIRO: As they buried the 100th Rio de Janeiro policeman killed this year, current and former officers sounded an almost apocalyptic warning for Brazil’s second-largest city.

"Society is bleeding. Society needs to understand that the police are the last barrier -- and that this barrier is breaking," said Andre Lopes, a former police sergeant and current city councillor.

"Rio de Janeiro is worse than places run by Islamic State," he said. If that sounds over the top, it doesn’t feel like it to law enforcement members locked in a brutal and intensifying struggle with drug gangs.

On Sunday, they gathered in Our Lady of Bethlehem cemetery in Rio’s rough north side to bury Fabio Jose Cavalcante, a 39-year-old officer gunned down outside his father’s house the previous day.

With 100 casualties already this year -- deaths that usually garner barely a few paragraphs in local newspapers -- the police are effectively in an undeclared, low level war. And in the minds of many of the approximately 300 mourners bidding farewell at the side of the flag-draped coffin, this is a war Brazil’s corrupt, cash-strapped state will not let the police win.

Rio’s police have been accused by Amnesty International and other human rights organisations of systematically falsifying evidence, shooting before asking questions and in some cases deliberately murdering suspects. Over the last decade, some 8,000 people have died during police actions, according to official figures.