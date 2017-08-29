Truce returns to Sanaa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SANAA: An uneasy calm returned to the Yemeni capital on Monday as talks were underway between ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh’s forces and Huthi rebels following unprecedented violence between the two allies.
Cracks have emerged in the rebel alliance between Saleh and Huthi leader Abdul Malik al-Huthi, with tensions spilling over into the streets at the weekend when a colonel with Saleh’s forces and two Huthis were killed in a shootout.
Witnesses and a military source in Sanaa, which is jointly controlled by the alliance, said armed rebels and forces loyal to the ex-president have slowly begun to withdraw from the streets, after a heavy deployment following a dispute that led to Saturday’s shootout.
