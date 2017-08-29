Diamond Eleven clinch Muslim Khatri cricket title

KARACHI: Diamond Eleven, who were playing for the first time in the final, won the third edition of Muslim Khatri Champions League T20 as they beat Jinnah Sports by five wickets at RLCA Cricket Ground in North Karachi.

Chasing 147, Diamond Eleven easily reached the target in 18 overs with five wickets in hand. Sadiq Khatri scored 29 off only ten balls, hitting three fours and two sixes. All-rounder Hamza Pathan contributed 27-ball 39. Abdul Baqi scored 30 off 29 balls. Spinner Maaz Ali grabbed two wickets for 31.

Having opted to bat first, Jinnah Sports were all out for 146 in 19.3 overs. Mohammad Asif hammered 70 off only 44 balls. Off spinner Mohammad Ali and Hamza took two wickets each.

Hamza was named Man-of-the-Match. Naveed Gojaba was declared the best batsman, while Mohammad Ali received the best bowler award. Fahim Khatri was adjudged the best player of the tournament.