Mbappe watches from bench as Monaco maul Marseille

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe was left on the bench as Radamel Falcao scored twice in Monaco’s 6-1 trouncing of Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Four of the goals came in the first half at the Stade Louis II, with captain Falcao’s brace falling in between strikes from Kamil Glik and Adama Diakhaby. Djibril Sidibe and Fabinho, with a penalty, completed the rout after the break.

The reigning champions have won four out of four games to start the season and sit second on goal difference behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, the only other team with a perfect record at the end of August.

Monaco’s record-breaking run of victories in France’s top flight now stretches to 16, and they have scored 18 goals in their last four games against Marseille, winning the lot.Marseille, for whom Remy Cabella grabbed a consolation, had not lost in 14 Ligue 1 matches but they were outclassed by a Monaco side clearly not perturbed by the speculation surrounding Mbappe’s future.

The 18-year-old French international striker, one of the stars of last season’s run to the title, is on the brink of completing a much talked about move to PSG that would end a summer-long transfer saga.“The most important thing at Monaco is the team. We don’t usually think that one individual player is more important,” said Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim.