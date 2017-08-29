Turkey ex-goalkeeper charged for ‘terror’ link

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday charged former international football goalkeeper Omer Catkic with membership of a terror group, remanding him in jail ahead of trial.Catkic was detained earlier this month on suspicion of links to the group blamed for last year’s failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The Istanbul court charged Catkic, 42, with “membership of an armed terror group” and ordered him to be kept in detention ahead of trial, a date for which has yet to be set, the Dogan news agency said.He is accused of downloading and sending messages through the Bylock messaging app which authorities suspect was used to coordinate the July 15, 2016 coup bid, Dogan said.

