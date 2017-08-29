Park wins LPGA Canadian Pacific Open

OTTAWA: South Korea’s US Women’s Open winner Park Sung-Hyun added another title to her rookie resume with a two-stroke win in the Canadian Pacific Open here on Sunday.

Four off the pace to start the day, Park notched seven birdies in a seven-under 64 to seize the victory with a 13-under-par total of 271.She was two strokes in front of compatriot Lee Mi-Rim, who closed with a 68 at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

Two eagles — including one at the 18th — boosted Lee to her best result since her victory in the KIA Classic earlier this year.Overnight co-leader Nicole Broch Larsen was in a group sharing third place on 274 after an even-par 71. She was joined by China’s Feng Shanshan (68), South Korean Chun In-Gee (70), and Americans Marina Alex (68) and Cristie Kerr (69).

Chun notched her sixth top-three finish of the season but couldn’t break through for her first title of 2017.Mo Martin, who shared the overnight lead with Larsen, carded a one-over 72 to join a group on 275 that also included South Korean Kim Hyo-Joo and American Jane Park.Kim carded a 66, while Park produced a sparkling 65 for her share of eighth place.