Pakistan to host two ITF seniors events

KARACHI: Pakistan will host two ITF seniors events in November and December in Lahore and Karachi, respectively.

The first event is 32nd Pakistan ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championship scheduled from November 21-26 at PLTA Tennis Academy, Lahore, on grass surface. The singles events to be played in this tournament are for the age categories of 35 plus, 45 plus, 50 plus, 55 plus, 60 plus, and 65 plus. The doubles events are also for the same age categories.

The entry deadline for the event is November 6, and the withdrawal deadline is November 14. The prize money this Grade-4 event offers is $1500.The 1st Karachi Gymkhana Pakistan ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championships will be held from December 1-7 at the hard courts of Karachi Gymkhana.

The singles and doubles events to be played in this Grade-5 championship are for the age categories of 35 plus, 45 plus, 55 plus, 60 plus, and 65 plus. In the past Indian players took part in such events, but this time it is difficult due to strained diplomatic relations between Pakistan and India.