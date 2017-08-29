Why the twain never met: Part - II

President Trump said it at the outset: ‘my instinct was to withdraw’. That may have been the right policy given that little has been achieved from this American adventure into the rocky boondocks of Afghanistan. But it was an imperial impulse that brought them here in the first place and it remains a superpower itch not to vacate without something to show to the world and its own people. After all, a trillion dollars have gone down the drain and over 2000 sons and daughters of America have been sacrificed. It cannot simply be in vain. The right policy would have been not to feed the failure in Afghanistan. Yet that is exactly what might happen.

And here’s why. On introspection, if pulling out per Trump’s campaign promise and per the larger desire among people of extricating from the unnecessary war was reasonable, the military hierarchy and their voices in the cabinet – generals Mattis and McMaster – extended the mission, prevailing over Trumps’ intuition and instinct. Reason: leaving it now would be disastrous, given how Daesh has found root in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan and has become a parallel and ascendant reality along with the Taliban. The two may clash frequently between them but both challenge US presence. Leaving Afghanistan at this moment would mean ceding the space to Daesh that was squeezed away from it in Syria and Iraq. And, just as Al-Qaeda, the groups would have found another life.

While Daesh may be extraneous to the region and hence a threat to all, weaning the Taliban off its course to a more pacific negotiable option is far more realistic. To that end, though, certain conditions will need to be shaped. Trump’s revised policy offers both possibilities if indeed that is the intention. First, the military will hereon own the strategy with significant freedom to prosecute the final act of war enabling conditions for the US to extricate. This includes changing the ‘train-enable-assist’ mission of the US forces to direct engagement of the Taliban even when not a direct threat to the US forces. If America sincerely intends to win peace for Afghanistan, the revised policy permits it both – eliminate the incipient presence of Daesh, and attrite the Taliban sufficiently to force them to the negotiating table. But does the US actually want that?

The US is likely to add around 4000 troops to burgeon its offensive capacity. As it does so it will become even more dependent on Pakistan for their sustenance. Pakistan may also still have a limited leverage to nudge the Taliban towards the negotiating table – though its effective capacity in this regard has considerably diminished since the Taliban were pushed back into Afghanistan in a series of operations by the state. For more comprehensive peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the US will have to work together. But, with a disproportionate share of the negatives attributed to Pakistan by the president of the US in his speech, is working together still a possibility?

US’ duality has haunted perceptions in Pakistan for a very long time. Following the policy revision the question continues to linger whether painting Pakistan in derogatory terms was in fact an exercise to expand the theatre of war into Pakistan. For too long, the US has dithered from taking any action against terror groups ensconced in the safety of Afghanistan even as they wreak horror and devastation on the state and people of Pakistan. Over the sixteen years of war, Pakistan has suffered over 60,000 casualties and losses of over $120 billion in a war that got imposed on it. When 126 school-going children were massacred in Peshawar by the TTP in 2014, and its perpetrators sat only two kilometres inside the safety of Afghanistan, the US refused to act against them citing SOPs. These horrendous incidents and the accompanied monstrosity are too entrenched in the national memory to be easily forgotten.

Pakistan is blamed for assisting and protecting the Taliban and the Haqqanis when the entirety of their cadres exist in Afghanistan and operate there and battle there. The leadership is said to be in Pakistan. Perhaps they are when they visit their families who as a part of the three million Afghan refugees have found abode here. By some estimates, around five million were pushed into Pakistan over the last forty years as a result of the 1979-89 and 2001-17 wars. Three million of them are still here. How many are linked to terror in Pakistan or Afghanistan is a matter of guess. It may be time to bid them adieu and eliminate the cause of the frequent travel of many Afghans into Pakistan and vice versa.

Other questions remain: how is it that the Haqqanis always escaped American drones over the entire duration of the war? When the Haqqanis and the Taliban were driven out of North Waziristan into the eastern provinces of Afghanistan why weren’t they engaged to be eliminated then? Why wasn’t the leadership of the Haqqanis neutralised when it led operations on Afghan soil against American interests? The Taliban are known to have engaged in operations from Herat to Kandahar to Kunduz to Mazar-e-Sharif? Why were they spared such impunity?

President Trump asked both India and Pakistan to assist the US in enabling a face-saving exit. Both make odd bedfellows. Yet that is exactly what the US’ new strategy is premised on. Because of the billions that India makes of the US, it has the task to build the Afghan economy and society – while Pakistan for having been paid billions in the past is tasked to fight, weaken and bring the Taliban to the negotiating table. That is a dealmaker’s dream.

India may be seeking to make its place in Afghanistan and, given its new-found infatuation, may well play to the American tune. But Pakistan – busy fighting its own war inside and on the borders – will keep to its own priorities and timelines. Also it has major reservations on India’s malicious role in Fata and Balochistan against which it must fend with a separate resolve. Fighting America’s war for them – because they couldn’t do theirs – may remain a frivolous expectation and doomed to fail. Looking to douse the flames of the current war Pakistan isn’t about to begin another. America will have to do its own part of the deal.

Finally, invoking India in the policy to jade Pakistan was an ill-advised move. The US may court India to its heart’s content but to Pakistan it remains a red flag prohibiting further play. Little can be achieved through such juvenile invocations. It surely is not serious diplomacy. And finally, when Trump seemed to be threatening Pakistan with odious consequences in his speech, someone missed telling him superpowers don’t do that. That makes them look weak and out of options. That is a bad place to be in international diplomacy, even under someone as amateurish as Trump.

Pakistan’s response, next.

To be continued

