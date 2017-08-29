Dr Junaid demands World XI match in Karachi

KARACHI: President Asghar Ali Shah Memorial Sports Foundation (ASMSF) Dr Junaid Ali Shah has demanded that the visiting World XI play one match in Karachi at National Stadium.

Junaid said Sindh chief minister and Karachi mayor had already promised foolproof security for the World XI, so at least one T20 match should be held in Karachi. Junaid’s late father Dr Muhammad Ali Shah worked tirelessly to arrange a two-match T20 series in 2012 between an International World XI and Pakistan All Stars XI here at the National Stadium. He did that at a time when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was telling the fans that it was impossible to bring international cricketers to Pakistan.

Junaid said that the foundation he headed was ready to organise the match of World XI in Karachi just as his father did in 2012.

Pakistan’s former legendary batsman Javed Miandad has also criticised PCB for ignoring Karachi and other cities of the country and arranging all matches in Lahore. “It was Lahore where the Sri Lankan cricket team came under attack. So, I think holding all matches in Lahore, ignoring Karachi and other cities of the country is not right,” Miandad told a news channel.

Junaid welcomed the efforts of PCB for bringing World XI to Pakistan, which gives opportunity to Pakistan cricket fans to see international players in action. “By organising such events with international cricketers in action, we will be able to revive international cricket in the country,” Junaid said.

He also appreciated the efforts of PCB for inviting Sri Lanka and West Indies teams to Pakistan.