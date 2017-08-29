Sharjeel, Khalid face bans in PSL case

KARACHI: Even though Sharjeel Khan’s defence team sounded upbeat on Monday, the disgraced cricketer is likely to be slapped with a lengthy ban when an anti-corruption tribunal announces its verdict in the Pakistan Super League fixing case later this week.

Sharjeel’s lawyers were hopeful that the three-member tribunal formed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will find their client not guilty on the PSL corruption case.However, reports are suggesting otherwise.

Sharjeel, who had gained international recognition as a hard-hitting batsman, is expected to be punished for his role in the PSL scandal.In fact, according to reports, Sharjeel and Khalid Latif, another former Pakistan opener, are set to face long bans and heavy fines.

The tribunal, headed by a former judge of the Lahore High Court, is expected to announce its verdict on Sharjeel on Wednesday (tomorrow) and then turn its attention to the Khalid case.The two could face a ban of two to five years and two million rupees fine.

“The two cricketers are expected to get similar bans when the tribunal gives its verdict early next month,” a PCB official was quoted as saying in a media report on Monday.The PCB has finished its final arguments and filed all evidences against Sharjeel and Khalid, who were sent back from Dubai in February on the second day of the PSL after the anti-corruption unit of the PCB found them involved in suspicious activities including meeting with bookmakers.

Sharjeel and his lawyer Shaigan Ejaz have accepted the authority of the tribunal and appeared in all hearings, and also made it clear they had full faith in the tribunal.On the other hand, Khalid and his lawyer Badar Alam kept on challenging the constitutional validity of the tribunal and its appointed members.

In one particular hearing when Khalid’s lawyer raised objections to the tribunal members, one of them — former PCB Chairman Lt General (retd) Tauqir Zia — was reported to have exchanged harsh words with the lawyer.

Attempts by Khalid to challenge the tribunal in the Lahore High Court also failed, not once but twice.Earlier, former Pakistan Test captain Salim Malik was given a life ban for match-fixing by the Justice Malik Qayyum inquiry commission in 2000 but a lower court later overturned the ban.