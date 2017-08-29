Windies set 322 to win second Test

LEEDS, United Kingdom: West Indies were five without a loss, needing a further 317 runs to reach their victory target of 322, at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test against England at Headingley on Monday.

Kraigg Brathwaite was four not out and Kieran Powell one not out.England declared their second innings on 490 for eight after starting the day just two runs ahead, having already lost three wickets.

Moeen Ali top-scored with 84, with captain Joe Root making 72, Chris Woakes 61 not out, Dawid Malan 61 and Ben Stokes 58.Malan fell shortly before tea for 61, one of a quickfire trio of wickets for off-spinner Roston Chase.

England were 303 for four when, to the first ball after drinks, left-hander Stokes lofted a Chase delivery that spun away from him straight to long-off, where Kraigg Brathwaite took a well-judged catch on the boundary.

The all-rounder fell for a fluent 58 that featured 11 fours.Fellow left-hander Malan, dropped on 32, had dug in for more than four-and-a-half hours when Chase finally pierced his defences.

Jonny Bairstow, dropped on 13, was bowled for 18 on his Yorkshire home ground after trying to extravagantly reverse-sweep Chase.Malan was able to drop anchor while Root (72) and Stokes, who made exactly 100 in the first innings, scored at a quicker rate.

England resumed on 171 for three after the West Indies had made 427 in their first innings following hundreds from Shai Hope (147) and Brathwaite (134).

Root, dropped in the gully on 10, was 45 not out and Malan, who had a lucky break on four when the West Indies opted against a review when a challenge would have seen the Middlesex batsman out caught, unbeaten on 21.

Root, dropped on eight en route to 59 in England’s first-innings 258, completed his second fifty this Test in 87 balls after he edged two fours off Kemar Roach between the slips and gully.

His first innings had seen the Yorkshireman equal South Africa star AB de Villiers’s record of scoring fifties in 12 Tests in a row.However, in none of the previous 11 had Root managed to pass fifty in both innings.

Root’s controlled clip past mid-on for a four off Shannon Gabriel raised a century partnership with Malan in 162 balls.

The England skipper’s fine form continued when he drove Roach through mid-on, with a desperate dive by West Indies captain Jason Holder, for all his 6ft 7in height, unable to prevent another boundary.

But the breakthrough the West Indies so badly needed came when Root, cramped for room trying to cut Gabriel, steered the ball to gully where Shai Hope, succeeding where brother Kyle had failed on Sunday, clung on to a juggled catch.But another West Indies catch went down when first slip Kieran Powell missed Malan off Holder, although the blame lay with Shane Dowrich after the wicket-keeper came across for the chance but then bailed out.

England won toss

England 1st Innings 258 (B Stokes 100, J Root 59; S Gabriel 4-51)

West Indies 1st Innings 427 (S Hope 147, K Brathwaite 134; J Anderson 5-76)

England 2nd Innings

A Cook c Dowrich b Holder 23

M Stoneman b Gabriel 52

T Westley c Dowrich b Holder 8

J Root c S Hope b Gabriel 72

D Malan b Chase 61

B Stokes c Brathwaite b Chase 58

J Bairstow b Chase 18

M Ali c Brathwaite b Bishoo 84

C Woakes not out 61

S Broad not out 14

Extras (b13, lb5, w9, nb12) 39

Total (8 wkts dec, 141 overs) 490

Did not bat: J Anderson

Fall: 1-58, 2-81, 3-94, 4-212, 5-303, 6-312, 7-327, 8-444

Bowling: Gabriel 26-3-125-2 (10nb, 9w); Roach 24-8-95-0; Holder 33-10-95-2; Chase 32-5-86-3; Bishoo 25-1-67-1 (2nb); Brathwaite 1-0-4-0;

West Indies 2nd Innings

K Brathwaite not out 4

K Powell not out 1

Total: (0 wkts, 6 overs) 5

To bat: K Hope, S Hope, R Chase, J Blackwood, S Dowrich, J Holder, K Roach, D Bishoo, S Gabriel

Bowling: Anderson 3-2-3-0; Broad 2-1-1-0; Ali 1-0-1-0

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), S Ravi (India). TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa). Match referee: David Boon (Australia)