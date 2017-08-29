AEO holds education expo

Islamabad: This August, once again AEO Pakistan conducted its 32nd Australian Education Roadshow across 7 major cities of Pakistan.

Representatives of more than 16 top ranked international universities participated in the event providing an opportunity for Pakistani students to get expert advice and counseling for their future study endeavors, says a press release.

After tremendous response in Lahore, the second exhibition of the series was held in Islamabad at a hotel, hundreds of students along with their parents participated with great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading international universities. Students expressed sincere gratitude for AEO Pakistan for providing them a perfect platform to have free counseling session with official representatives of top ranked international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.

Australia being a hub of quality education provides everything a student dreams of from scenic beauty, wildlife safaris, and passion for sports; to most importantly universities that are ranked among the leading ones in the world.

AEO Pakistan; Global & Australian Education Specialists and IELTS Test Centre, has been conducting Australian Education Expos since 2002, providing a perfect opportunity to Pakistani students seeking to study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually across major cities of Pakistan.