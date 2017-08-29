Beware of unskilled butchers

Rawalpindi: The Punjab authorities have warned the general public to be aware of the unskilled butchers who ruin the skins of the sacrificial animals besides meat while carrying out the butchery process.

In an advisory note issued by the Department of Livestock and Dairy Development of the Punjab here on Monday advised the people to buy healthy animals for carrying out the Sunnah of Hazrat Irahmim (AS) as the department had offered free of cost services for verification of the health of the animals.

In addition to the fixed points, the department has also arranged mobile dispensaries for extension of free medical and fumigation aid to the needy.

The department has made elaborate arrangements by establishing special help centers to check the health of the animals besides diagnosing whether the animal was pregnant or otherwise, which according to the rituals is mandatory to have knowledge before carrying out sacrifice.

The provincial authorities had also carried out arrangements at all the entry points of the province to get the anti-Tick fumigation of the sacrificial animals being brought for sale to the parts of the province to avoid spread of any fatal disease.